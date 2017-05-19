Aston Martin And Tom Brady Enter New Long-Term Partnership

Aston Martin announced the start of a new long-term partnership with Tom Brady, record-breaking National Football League star and one of the most renowned and respected athletes of all time. In collaboration with Aston Martin’s VP & Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman, the designer currently responsible for creative direction of the Aston Martin brand and model range, Brady and Reichman will explore their affinity for The Love of Beautiful via a new content series entitled Category of One, premiering later this year.

Brady will seek to share visualisations of where he sees beauty in his sporting moments, what he sees as beautiful in life, and what continues to compel him to pursue greatness after five Super Bowl wins and four MVP Awards.

You May Like – Mumbai Gets Its First Aston Martin DB11

The new partnership will also see Brady curate his own take on a modern day Aston Martin, based on the 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S. The process will be documented, with portions being revealed over time, and the Tom Brady-curated Vanquish S will be unveiled this summer.

New England Patriot Tom Brady is the first quarterback in NFL history to win five Super Bowl championships and the only player to have won them all playing for a single team. In February 2017, Brady led the Patriots to a dramatic and record-breaking Super Bowl LI victory, defying a setback and amazing viewers around the world.

Tom Brady drives the new 2017 Aston Martin DB11. Hand built in Gaydon, UK, the DB11 represents the most powerful “DB” production model within the brand’s history. Its 600bhp, V12-powered engine propels the DB11 from 0-60mph in less than four seconds.

Check Out The First Video Below: