Volvo Launches The New XC40 T4 R-Design Petrol Variant In India; Prices Start From INR 39.9 Lakh

Today, Volvo India launched the new XC40 T4 R-Design Petrol variant at INR 39.9 lakh (ex-showroom, India). This new SUV will not only serve the growing customer preference for petrol vehicles in the entry-level luxury SUV segment but also be the first small SUV in Volvo’s India lineup to be fitted with a petrol engine. The XC40 Petrol will be available in 6 colours: Crystal White Pearl, Bursting Blue, Glacier Silver, Onyx Black, Thunder Grey and Fusion Red.

In terms of design, the new XC40 gets an overall sporty and dynamic design. The unique tail-lamp cluster, 2-tone exterior and large wheel arches give the SUV a quite edgy look. On the other hand, the interior gets black leather with aluminium inserts, to provide a plush feel to the cabin. Talking about technology, the car gets radar-based Active Safety features, adaptive cruise control, oncoming lane mitigation, driver alerts, run-off road protection, roll stability control, etc. Also, a stiff body cage and 7 airbags add to the protective safety in an unlikely event of a collision.

Mechanically, the XC40 is fitted with a BS-VI compliant 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces over 190 HP and 300 Nm of peak torque. This engine is then mated to an 8-speed Geartronic transmission that drives the front axle. Here is a list of all the important features available in the new XC40 petrol variant:

Panoramic Sunroof

Wireless Charging for Smartphones

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Unique Storage Spaces

2-zone climate control

31.24 cm (12.3-inch) instrumentation cluster

22.86 cm (9-inch) centre display touch screen

Distance alert

Rear and front park assist pilot

Diamond cut alloy wheel

Powered tailgate

“The XC40 T4 R-Design is our first petrol offering in the entry-level SUV segment. XC40 is the first-ever luxury car to win the ‘Premium Car Award 2019 by ICOTY’. It is also the ‘European Car of the Year 2018’. Our attractive pricing for the R-Design will gain a lot of traction for this variant. We are conscious of the customer’s preferences in features and made this entry-level variant fully loaded.” said Charles Frump – Managing Director, Volvo Car India.