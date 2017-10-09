New 2017 Triumph Street Triple RS India Launch Scheduled On October 16

Triumph Motorcycles has announced that the new Street Triple RS will be launched in India on October 16, 2017. The range topping RS variant is based on the same chassis as the outgoing Street Triple but features a revised swing arm and new mounting points.

The RS variant features Showa 41mm upside down big piston forks with 115mm front wheel travel, adjustable compression damping, rebound damping upfront and adjustable preload and Ohlins STX40 fully-adjustable piggyback reservoir RSU, 131mm rear wheel travel at the rear.

Powering the bike is the new 765cc engine which is claimed to shed about 1.5 kg over the outgoing version. This engine is available in three states of tune: 111 BHP with 71 Nm of torque, 116BHP with 75 Nm of torque, and 121 BHP with 75 Nm of torque for the Street Triple S, Street Triple R and the Street Triple RS trims respectively. This engine comes mated to a six speed transmission that sends power to the rear wheel. A few features available across the model range include a quickshifter, a slipper clutch, full LED headlamp, fully digital five inch colour TFT display (controlled through a five way joystick).

The motorcycle will compete against Kawasaki Z900, Ducati Monster 821, Yamaha MT-09, and the Harley-Davidson Street Rod 750 in the Indian market. We expect the motorcycle, with all the modern hardware, to be priced around INR 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

As aforementioned, the launch is scheduled on October 16, 2017 at 12:00 PM so don’t forget to tune in for all the latest updates.