Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Unboxing Video Is Oddly Satisfying

While the world is busy watching the OnePlus 5 unboxing video, we’re drooling over the Lamborghini Centenario Roadster. The first Lamborghini Centenario Roadster was recently delivered to its customer in the USA and YouTuber Carspotter Jeroen captured the full unloading and unboxing video of the 770 bhp Italian masterpiece.

The new Centanario Roadster gets unlimited headroom for 20 lucky owners to get an earful of that naturally aspirated, mid-mounted, Aventador sourced 6.2-litre V12 engine at full chat. Just like the Centenario coupe, the roadster version too delivers 770 bhp.

Go ahead, drool over this video of the USD 2.3 million (INR 15.5 Crores) Roadster:

Visually, the Roadster retains the Centenario coupe ‘s angry, yet somewhat restrained demeanor, apart from the missing top of course. Like its coupe sibling, the Centenario Roadster also holds a few tricks that differentiate it from the standard Aventador its based on. While the sci-fi bodywork is more aerodynamic than any Aventador even made (even the SV), both the limited-run Centanario variants feature active rear-wheel steer (a first for a Lamborghini) and a slightly revised suspension setup.

The Lamborghini Centenario Roadster could have been yours for a cool USD 2.3 million (INR 15.5 Crores), only if all weren’t sold out already.