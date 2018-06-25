Video: Yamaha R15 / TVS Apache RR310 – How Different do They Feel?

TVS Apache RR310 and Yamaha R15 ridden back to back, ama we share our experience with you through this video. We test the two motorcycles on the road and compare their performance, handling, fuel efficiency and evaluate the two bike for their real world usability. The video also contains the 0-100 km/h time and top speed for the R15 and the Apache RR310. Watch this video for a very interesting take on how different do the two bikes feel in the real World.