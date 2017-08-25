Triumph Street Scrambler First Ride Review

The launch of the new 2017 Triumph Street Scrambler is the latest buzz in the Indian motoring scene and we were among the lucky few to ride it right away. Sadly, the rain Gods didn’t seem to be pleased as dark clouds hovered over the luscious green valley and we were only able to ride it for a short while before handing over the keys. Thus, this isn’t an exhaustive review. Instead, we pen down our initial experience with the new retro-styled tread-anywhere motorcycle before we get one for a detailed review.

How does it look? The new Triumph Street Scrambler is based on the British brand’s Street Twin, with a few tweaks that enhance its abilities off the road. So, while the motorcycle continues to feature the unmistakable retro styling, it gets special equipment over the standard Street Twin. Rugged, wire-spoke wheels, for example, replace the alloys rims. Moreover, the front is now a 19-inch wheel instead of the 18-inch unit from the Street Twin which would come handy off tarmac.

Dual-purpose Metzeler Tourance tyres replace the Pirelli rubber from the Street Twin. Our ride was limited on well-paved tarmac so we really cannot comment on their off-road prowess. More on that once we get the motorcycle for a longer duration. Other elements that add to the off-road persona of Street Scrambler include Bear Trap adventure style front foot pegs, bash plate, rubber kneepads on the fuel tank for better grip, longer rear shocks and a interchangeable pillion saddle and aluminium rear rack. You can even get rid of those pillion pegs and hangers to save some weight.

The single-piece saddle from the Street Twin has been replaced by a ribbed Alcantara-style split seat with contrasting stitching and Triumph embossed logo. Other bits include engine immobiliser, USB charging socket, gun-metal finish engine badges, brushed aluminium tank logo and black headlight bezel. Instrument console features:

Rev counte

Gear position indicator

Odometer

Two trip settings

Service indicator

Range to empty

Fuel level

Average and current fuel consumption

Clock

Traction control settings

You can buy the Street Scrambler in one of the three colour options :

Jet Black

Matt Khaki Green

Korosi Red and Frozen Silver with jet black hand painted coach lining and unique tank decals.

The Korosi Red and Frozen Silver looks gorgeous but it’s the Matt Khaki Green that inspires to go trail hunting. The fit and finish is top-notch and we could not find any niggles during our short stint. The new hardware adds more functionality to the beautiful British design and we’d like to see one of these sitting in our garage some day, most likely in the Matt Khaki Green shade.

That’s it with the looks department for now. Here’s how rest of the things work.

Performing the propelling tasks is a 900cc liquid cooled, 270-degree crank angle parallel twin engine that delivers 55 PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 80 Nm of peak torque at as low as 2,850 rpm. That’s the same motor that powers the Street Twin although the Scrambler’s peak torque kicks in slightly quicker than the former (2,850 vs 3,230 revs). The acceleration and linear power delivery gives it a diverse character and makes it very usable. Add to the mix a smooth gearbox, torque assist clutch and ride-by-wire and you have the recipe for a perfect riding day. You can fiddle with the traction control although there are no engine maps to select.

Thumb the starter and you’d be greeted by a mild grunt which only gets better as the revs climb. Triumph Motorcycles doesn’t feel the requirement to add another cog and the Street Scrambler uses a five-speed transmission. You wouldn’t have to worry about getting it the service centre more often as the new extended interval stands at a massive 10,000 miles or 16,000 kms.

Braking department is handled by the same setup as the Street Twin. So, stopping power is provided by 310mm disc with floating Nissin two-piston caliper at the front and 255mm disc with floating Nissin two-piston caliper at the rear. The feedback from the setup is sharp to say the least. You can switch off the ABS too in case you intend to bring that rear wheel sideways while off-roading.

The riding stance is upright and comfortable while the seat is plush and should be comfortable even during long rides. What we are sceptical about though is that exhaust pipe on the sides. With your feet positioned on the ground, the right leg is in constant contact with the pipes while in the standing position, it’s your calf that comes in contact with the outlet. The pipes get a heat shield but we’re curious to know about the comfort levels on regular riding days, especially on the unforgiving hot summer days. Initial ride experience did not create any discomfort although it was a cool, rainy day in the mountains.

The Triumph Scrambler is a perfect mix of form and functionality. Is it the most beautiful motorcycle in its segment? The simple styling works in its favour and it will appeal to the mature riders. Everything worked pretty well and, save for the apprehensions about that exhaust pipe, we really could not point any negatives during our short stint with the Street Scrambler. Although, as aforementioned, it was a short ride and we’d hold our thoughts for the detailed review. The overall experience was impressive and we really cannot wait to get our hands on the motorcycle again.

Features At A Glance: