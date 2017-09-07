TVS Victor ‘Premium Edition’ Launched For Festive Season

TVS Motor Company has launched the new Premium edition of the TVS Victor with stylish features for the festive season. The 110cc motorcycle has a new sticker scheme and comes with a body colored pillion handle. The chrome details on the side panels add a touch of style. The gold detailing on the engine cover case accentuates the premium feel of the motorcycle and also it comes with LED DRL (Daylight Running Light) which adds to Safety. The motorcycle also comes with a chrome crash guard.

While the premium edition boasts of dynamic new features, it also retains its essence which has made it the preferred choice of over 2 lakh customers across India. TVS Victor preserves its engine performance and delivers a claimed fuel economy of 72 km/l. TVS Victor is powered by an advanced 3-valve Oil cooled engine, which is tuned to deliver the optimum combination of power and fuel economy. An electric start fires up the 4-speed powertrain to churn out 9.5 PS of [email protected] 7500 rpm with a torque of 9.4 Nm @6000 rpm.

The new Premium Edition will be available in only Disc variant and black colour with yellow graphics, while the other regular variants will be available in both Disc & Drum variants with 5 colour options. The new Premium Edition will be priced at INR 55,065 (Ex-Showroom Delhi).