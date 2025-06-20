ZELIO Legender Facelift Launched at ₹65,000 — A Stylish, Smart, Affordable and Sustainable Ride for the Urban Commuter!

Quick Overview:
- New facelifted version of the ZELIO Legender launched at ₹65,000 (ex-showroom)
- Top speed of 25 km/h, range up to 150 km on a single charge
- Three variants including two Li-ion and one Gel battery option
- Introductory offer: Free helmet for first 1,000 buyers
Introduction:
India’s electric two-wheeler scene is buzzing with competition — and ZELIO E Mobility is shifting into top gear. With the launch of the facelifted Legender electric scooter, ZELIO brings a refreshing, value-packed option for urban riders trying to beat both traffic and rising fuel costs. Priced from just ₹65,000 (ex-showroom), the new Legender isn’t just affordable — it’s smart, stylish, and ready to take on the chaos of city life with confidence. In a cut-throat EV market, this facelifted ride aims to strike the perfect balance between form, function, and future-forward features — all without burning a hole in your pocket.
Bold Design Meets Practical Engineering
The Legender facelift wears a sharper, more modern design with vibrant new color options — Rusty Orange, Glossy Green, and Glossy Grey. It retains a lightweight frame (98 kg) yet carries up to 150 kg, perfect for solo riders or quick duos. With 170 mm ground clearance, it’s built for Indian roads.
Power-Efficient Motor & Long Range
Under the sleek body is a robust 60/72V BLDC motor. But here’s the real kicker — the scooter delivers up to 150 km of range and sips just 1.5 units of electricity per charge. That’s ultra-low running cost and high convenience. Charging is simple too: 4 hours for Li-ion and 8 hours for Gel batteries.
Variants That Suit Every Rider
ZELIO offers flexibility by launching three variants of the facelifted Legender:
|Variant Type
|Battery
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|Li-ion
|60V/30A
|₹75,000
|Li-ion
|74V/32A
|₹79,000
|Gel Battery
|32AH
|₹65,000
Smarter Features for Urban Life
This isn’t your average low-speed EV. The Legender comes loaded with smart tech & features — digital dashboard, LED lighting all-around, front & rear disc brakes, 90/90-12 alloy wheels, mobile charging, keyless entry, anti-theft alarm, SOS alert, and even crash/fall detection. That’s premium functionality at budget pricing.
Conclusion:
With the facelifted Legender, ZELIO is clearly upping the ante in India’s low-speed EV category. It’s sleek, smart, and sensible — the kind of electric scooter that fits right into the modern urban lifestyle. Add to that a complimentary helmet for the first 1,000 buyers & robust after-sales support, and this launch feels like a win-win for first-time EV buyers and budget-conscious commuters alike. If you’re looking to switch to electric, the Legender facelift might just be the right way to start.