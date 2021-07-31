Yamaha R15 V4 Spied Testing Again; New Spy Shots Reveal Some More Key Details

Recently, a couple of spy shots of an upcoming Yamaha faired sportsbike broke the internet. While some are suspecting it to be the v4 version of the R15, some are stating arguments that it is the new R3. Whatever it might be, there is one thing for sure, it is definitely making it to our shores and we too suspect that it is indeed the next-gen R15. While the spy shots that surfaced previously did reveal quite a few key details about the upcoming motorcycle, these new spy shots are the clearest to date and also give us a far better look at its front end.

Updated front end

It is now clear as a summer sky that Yamaha has heavily reworked the front end of the motorcycle. While the R15 v3 makes do with split-style LED headlamps, the prototype spied here makes do with a single projector-type LED headlamps which is reminiscent of the recently launched R7. The current iteration of the R15 still manages to turn heads and it is bound to escalate further with the next generation of the R15.

The side body panels and rear winglet-like contours are similar to the R7 while the pillion footpegs look to be of cast material. The vertical LED tail lamp appears to receive an update but the turn indicators in the prototypes caught on camera so far are not LEDs.

USD forks, finally!

As is evident from these spy shots as well that the R15 v4 will most likely come equipped with USD forks up front, something which we have been longing for since time immemorial! It is worth noting here that the current iteration of the R15 also comes with USD forks in other markets but to keep the costs in check, Yamaha India has opted for conventional telescopic forks in the R15 v3. However, that could change with the next iteration of the track tool as is evident from the spied test mules.

The R15, even in its current avatar with telescopic forks is already considered to be the most potent machine in its class when it comes to handling. The inclusion of USD forks will only make the package even better than it already is!

Expected specs and features

The current iteration of the R15 misses out on Bluetooth connectivity. When Yamaha launched the FZ-X in India, the Japanese bikemaker promised that it is going to update all its offerings with Bluetooth connectivity so it is only logical to assume that their most popular motorcycle in the Indian sub-continent will also get an updated instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity in its latest iteration. We cannot expect Yamaha to tone down its aggressiveness in terms of ergonomics because ever since its inception, the R15 has been a great track tool and the Japanese bikemaker wouldn’t want to hamper that image.

The new-gen R15 will continue to be powered by the same 155cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which is paired with a six-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch as standard. This powertrain in its present state returns an output of 18.5bhp and 14.1 Nm of peak torque. How cool would it be if Yamaha manages to extract a few more ponies from this potent powertrain!