Tata Harrier EV — Bookings Now Open at ₹21,000

Quick Overview
- Bookings open for the Tata Harrier EV at just ₹21,000
- Prices start at ₹21.49 lakh and go up to ₹30.23 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Delivers up to 627 km of certified range and 390 bhp of power
- Comes in six loaded variants across RWD and AWD setups
Introduction: Tata’s Boldest Electric Yet Starts at ₹21.49 Lakh
The electric SUV space in India just got a major upgrade. Tata Motors has officially opened bookings for the Harrier EV — and you can reserve yours for just ₹21,000.
Starting at ₹21.49 lakh and going all the way up to ₹30.23 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end AWD Stealth Edition, the Harrier EV isn’t just Tata’s most advanced SUV yet — it’s a serious threat to global competition.
With power figures as high as 390 bhp, real-world usable range up to 627 km, and tech features galore, Tata’s latest creation ticks nearly every box.
Two Battery Options, One Powerful Intent
Buyers can pick from two battery packs — 65kWh and 75kWh. The RWD 65kWh variants pack 235 bhp and 315 Nm of torque, offering a claimed range of up to 538 km.
Move to the bigger 75kWh battery, and you get a proper punch — 390 bhp and 504 Nm, along with up to 627 km of range in RWD and 622 km in AWD.
No matter which variant you pick, the Harrier EV delivers smooth torque, long range, and the kind of real-world performance that makes daily drives feel special.
Tech That Actually Feels Thoughtful
Tata didn’t just pack the Harrier EV with tech — they packed it with things that make driving easier, comfier, and just… better.
You get a stunning 14.5-inch Samsung QLED touchscreen at the center, paired with a crisp 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. Music lovers? There’s a JBL sound system with Dolby Atmos that makes your playlists sound unreal.
Then there’s all the comfort you could ask for — ventilated and powered seats, a breezy panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, and clean, modern interfaces everywhere you look.
And the smart stuff? It’s all here. Level 2 ADAS, a 540-degree camera setup, and even V2L and V2V charging — so your car can power gadgets, or even charge another EV in a pinch. It’s thoughtful, it’s future-ready, and it feels like Tata genuinely listened to what today’s drivers want.
Variant & Price Table
|Variant Name
|Battery
|Drive
|Power (bhp/Nm)
|Range (km)
|Price (₹, ex-showroom)
|Adventure 65
|65kWh
|RWD
|235 / 315
|538
|₹21.49 lakh
|Adventure S 65
|65kWh
|RWD
|235 / 315
|538
|₹23.99 lakh
|Fearless+ 65
|65kWh
|RWD
|235 / 315
|538
|₹25.94 lakh
|Fearless+ 75
|75kWh
|RWD
|390 / 504
|627
|₹27.94 lakh
|Empowered 75 (RWD)
|75kWh
|RWD
|390 / 504
|627
|₹29.44 lakh
|Empowered QWD 75 (AWD)
|75kWh
|AWD
|390 / 504
|622
|₹30.23 lakh
Conclusion: The Electric SUV India’s Been Waiting For
The Tata Harrier EV isn’t just Tata’s most premium electric yet — it’s a statement. A statement that electric doesn’t mean compromise anymore. You get power, comfort, premium design, and real-world range — all with the peace of mind of Tata’s after-sales support.
With bookings now open at ₹21,000 and prices starting from ₹21.49 lakh, this is your chance to own a truly Indian electric SUV that feels anything but ordinary.