Skoda Auto India to Increase Prices Across its Portfolio By Up to 2.5% From January 1

Skoda Auto too, has announced that there has been a surge in the cost of our inputs for production due to significant volatility in the global commodity prices and foreign exchange rates in recent times. The company released a press statement regarding the same and has announced that it is considering a price increase of up to 2.5 per cent with effect from 01 January 2021 across its model range.

More details

According to the company, it has been absorbing these incremental costs, all this while, but is now considering a price increase. It has sort of become a standard now, to increase the prices across the maker’s portfolio as the new year commences.

Skoda India’s future plans

Skoda is buckling up to take the Indian market by storm in 2021. The Czech company has big plans for our country and has several new products lined up. And as expected, Skoda too, is going to use its upcoming SUVs as its main ammunition to decimate its rivals. One such model is the upcoming mid-size SUV codenamed Vision IN concept which has been spotted testing on several occasions on Indian roads. Skoda also registered up to five new product names for the Indian market. The registered names include – Konarq, Kliq, Karmiq, Kosmiq, and Kushaq. For the uninitiated, as per Skoda’s past naming strategy, the company uses names starting with K and ending with Q reserved for its SUV lineup.

Skoda Vision IN

The Czech car manufacturer will proceed with its SUV campaign in the rapidly growing Indian market by launching the production version of the VISION IN in early 2021. It will be the first production model to use the new, localized MQB-A0-IN platform. The VISION IN is clearly identifiable as a member of the ŠKODA SUV family thanks to the partially illuminated crystalline elements in the LED headlights and tail lights as well as on the grille and the striking light strip at the rear.

Under the hood, the new Skoda compact SUV will likely be plonked with a 1.5-litre TSI engine which delivers 148 bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. Apart from a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission, there may also be a manual gearbox to keep the pricing aggressive.