Shapoorji Pallonji Group Company Partners With Enel X To Set Up Charging Infrastructure In India

Sterling and Wilson Pvt Ltd (SWPL), a Shapoorji Pallonji group company and one of India’s leading engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company, today announced that it has entered the electric mobility segment in India. SWPL has signed a 50-50 joint venture (JV) with EnelX, a subsidiary of Enel Group, known for its innovative products and digital energy solutions, to launch and create world-class electric charging infrastructure in the Indian sub-continent.

The JV intends to give a boost to the fast-evolving private e-mobility ecosystem by providing world-class products and software platforms to support the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure build-up across the country. For SWPL and Enel X, this is a major step towards sustainability and a greener future that can boost India’s e-mobility ambitions. At the same time, consumers can access and benefit immensely from EnelX’s vast range of cutting-edge electric vehicle chargers. With this partnership, SWPL will introduce Enel X’s Juice family of high-tech, digital, and smart DC as well as fast AC electrical vehicle chargers that already have worldwide recognition, adjusted to the needs of the Indian consumer.

Customers will have the opportunity to choose how, where, and when to charge their car, potentially selecting the most efficient time for charging, thus making the charging experience fully controllable, easy, and convenient. This platform also facilitates asset operators and owners to track the performance of charging stations and networks, as well as troubleshoot systems in real-time. The joint venture between Sterling and Wilson and Enel X will be incorporated on April 1, 2021 and will start operating from the second quarter of 2021.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Francesco Venturini, Enel X CEO, said “This partnership represents an important step forward in our energy transition strategy. We are leading the spread of electric mobility in several global markets,including Europe and North America and we are thrilled to work with Sterling and Wilson, marking our entry into the Indian market. Joining forces allows our teams to leverage our extensive market knowledge and technical experience, helping to deliver effective results, as well as making important steps towards a clean and sustainable future. We will support the JV by bringing electric mobility solutions to market that are fit for local needs, accessible, and convenient for all drivers, significantly contributing to the decarbonization of the transport sector across India and subsequently South East Asia.”