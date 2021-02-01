Royal Enfield Announces Build Your Own Legend Campaign For Meteor 350

What has now replaced the Thunderbird range, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is the maker’s brand new offering which offers a feet-forward stance paired with a new thump from a brand new engine. To build on the excitement surrounding the new motorcycle, Royal Enfield has announced a “Build Your Own Legend” campaign. This is a unique initiative inviting motorcycle enthusiasts to submit their designs for a custom motorcycle based on the Meteor 350. Interested participants can register at www.royalenfield.com/in/en/byol/

To participate in the Build Your Own Legend contest, interested candidates can register on the Royal Enfield website and send in their entries in the form of a sketch or render with a small description of their idea. Three concepts will be shortlisted across 3 separate jury panels including RE Choice, Pro Judges Choice & Public Choice. The Top 3 unique designs will be shortlisted and the winners will get a chance to visit the INTC.

During this period the winners will work closely with the Industrial Design Team at the Royal Enﬁeld India Tech Center, Chennai who will help them reﬁne the motorcycle design to make it buildable. After reﬁning the designs, each winner will be teamed up with a custom motorcycle builder based in India and the design will then be brought to life in a span of a few months. To judge the concept and design of the motorcycle, Royal Enfield have roped in Wes Reyneke, Senior Editor at Bike Exif, Roland Sands from Roland Sands Design, Vijay Singh of Rajputana Customs and Pablo Chaterji, Executive Editor Motoring World.

The theme of Build Your Own Legend campaign focuses on one’s imagination, experiences, passion for riding and the never ending quest towards self-exploration. Showcasing the talent and enthusiasm of the participants, the contest also demonstrates the brand’s ideals of individuality, freedom and expression while providing inspiration for our customers.