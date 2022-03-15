Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Launched At ₹1 Lakh

Oben Electric is a Bengaluru-based 2-wheeler EV manufacturer. Today, the brand launched their performance EV that is the Oben Rorr at ₹99,999. Bookings will start from 18th March 2022 with the booking amount is set at ₹999. In the first phase of deliveries, it will be available in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Surat, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur. With the bookings commencing on 18th March, test rides of the bike will start in May with deliveries taking place in July 2022.

Design

The Oben Rorr is finally here, fully revealed! The design inspiration of the Oben Rorr might be the Honda’s CB300R or its bigger sibling. It has got the same design elements such as a round LED headlight, the side panel with Oben badging on it. Overall the design of the bike is quite sophisticated and subtle.

Oben has mentioned that the design of the bike targets the youth that is the age group of people from 18-35yrs. The Ground clearance is set quite high that is 200mm and the water wading capacity is 230mm. The seat is a slip seat so it should be comfortable for 2 people.

Features

The Oben Rorr is a feature-loaded 2-wheeler EV. It gets a digital Instrument cluster with connected tech. The connected tech includes features such as tracking your vehicle as this system has integrated theft protection, knowing the remaining battery percentage and remaining range of the bike.

You can also see the remaining range of the Rorr. As said before it gets a digital instrument cluster, it is a TFT unit that is supported by essential readouts, including speed, odometer, riding modes, and more. Talking about the Riding modes, it is equipped with 3 riding modes; (Eco, City, and Havoc).

Battery pack and range

The Oben Rorr is equipped 4.4kWh battery package, this battery is lithium-ion. This battery pack is mated with a motor that produces a power of 13.4 bhp and a peak torque of 62 Nm. Kerb weight stands at 130 kgs. The Oben claims that in 2hrs of charging this bike can run up to 200 kilometers (in ideal conditions). The bike can achieve 100pkmh of top speed and can do 0-40kmph just in 3secs.