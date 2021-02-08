Next-gen KTM RC 125 Spied For The First Time

It is a widely known fact that 2021 will see the spawning of a new generation of KTM’s faired motorcycles. While the RC 200 and the RC 390 have already showed their updated fascia, it is now time for the RC 125. All the faired motorcycles from the Austrian giant share the same styling and some of the cycle parts. That is set to retain as they enter new-generation. We can also expect the new KTMs to get a little costlier than before.

Talking about the RC 125, it will most probably make do with the same engine as the Duke 125 but will undergo serious styling updates, as seen in the spy shots below.

While the RC 390 will most likely boast of LED illumination upfront, this test mule sports a halogen setup. A less premium version of the RC 390? The right word we are looking for here is the RC 125! Also missing is the side-swept exhaust and this one makes do with an underbelly unit. Ring any bells? This might help the Austrian bikemaker in pricing the updated RC 125 more competitively. The rest of the design elements seem to be derived from the upcoming RC 390.

The front fascia gets a redesigned windshield and fairing which is wider. It looks more aerodynamic than before and will provide better wind protection to the rider, as compared to the outgoing model. The front-end does give a subtle nod to the elusive and sharp-looking KTM RC8. The 2020 KTM RC 125 is due for an overhaul and the spied motorcycle should provide it a much needed visual update.

The split LED headlamp is unmistakably KTM, but its design has been changed a little. Suspension, swingarm and brakes appear to be left unchanged. It is being assumed that the new-gen RC 125 will continue to get powered by the same DOHC, 4 valve, liquid-cooled and fuel-injected unit which gives the bike a power output of 14.5 PS at 9,250 rpm and a twisting force of 12 Nm at 8,000 rpm. This power goes to the rear wheel via a six-speed transmission. Anchorage duties are taken care of by a radially mounted 300 mm front disc and a 230 mm unit at the rear. Suspension system comprises 43 mm WP upside-down forks at the front and WP monoshock unit at the rear.