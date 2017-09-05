New Ford EcoSport And EcoSport ST-Line Revealed : All Details, Specs, Video And Image Gallery

Ford has revealed the new EcoSport for the European market that is designed to deliver enhanced versatility and capability, more refined styling and sophisticated technologies for customers in Europe, from later this year. Also available for the first time as a sporty, Ford Performance-inspired EcoSport ST‑Line model, the new Ford EcoSport delivers driver assistance technologies including SYNC 3 connectivity, Cruise Control with Adjustable Speed Limiter and Rear View Camera.

The new Ford EcoSport for the first time offers Ford Intelligent All Wheel Drive technology which is claimed to offer improved traction on- and off-road, combined with an advanced new 1.5-litre EcoBlue diesel engine, delivering up to 125 PS of power and 300 Nm of peak torque. The new engine comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Also offered will be Ford’s multi-award-winning 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol in 140 PS, 125 PS and – from mid-2018 – 100 PS power outputs, with a six-speed manual gearbox; and 125 PS with a six-speed automatic gearbox featuring steering-column mounted paddle-shifters. Ford’s 100 PS 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine combined with front-wheel drive and all-new six-speed manual gearbox will be available from launch.

The new model is offered in 12 bold colours and offers even more personalisation options – including contrasting painted roof colour options that extend to the window pillars, upper door frames, rear roof spoiler and door mirrors. A user-centric, new interior is claimed to offer a superior occupant experience with floating central 8-inch touchscreen, heated steering wheel and smart stowage solutions including an adjustable boot floor.

The new EcoSport will continue to feature optimised springs, dampers, spring aids, steering gear, rear axle twist beam, Electronic Stability Programme settings and steering assistance profiles.

The new EcoSport features Ford SUV styling, reflecting that of the mid-sized Kuga and large Edge. The front-end design is dominated by a new large trapezoidal grille design and distinctive angular headlights that are now offered with a High Intensity Discharge lighting system, and incorporate LED daytime running lights. Angular fog light housings complete a front three quarter profile that was inspired by the straps of a rucksack and designed to reflect an adventurous character. The sculpted bonnet gets a central bulge for a cleaner front-end appearance, supported by heated washer nozzles hidden beneath the upper bonnet lip.

EcoSport’s rear bumper and tail light designs also are revised to deliver a cleaner appearance. Customers can choose from 12 exterior colours, including Lightning Blue, Ruby Red and vibrant metallic orange shade, Tiger Eye; and can further personalise their SUV with the new contrasting extended painted roof colour option. The upcoming EcoSport will also feature new 17- and 18-inch alloy wheel designs and will be offered in a number of finishes, including Magnetic Low Gloss, Shadow Silver, Flash Grey and High Gloss Black. Customers continue to be able to choose a distinctive, boot-mounted spare wheel option.

The EcoSport now also features updated interior with easier to use controls and soft-touch materials, and a new centre console. New seats designs are claimed to be optimised for greater front and rear occupant comfort, and deliver a more upscale feel including available partial leather. Occupants can also match the ambience to their mood with adjustable interior lighting that can be set to one of seven colours.

The interior features a host of smart stowage solutions, including a new height adjustable boot floor that can be raised to provide concealed storage, or lowered to increase luggage capacity to 334 litres. A new centre console features a built-in folding, sliding passenger armrest with a storage compartment ideal for tablet computers or snacks.

EcoSport ST-Line

The new EcoSport line-up will for the first time include the sporty new EcoSport ST-Line variant that offers bold styling and sports-tuned driving dynamics alongside powerful and efficient EcoBoost petrol and TDCi diesel engines.

The EcoSport ST-Line delivers Ford Performance-inspired bumpers and side skirts, black-finish roof rails and headlight bezels, 17-inch Dark Tarnish alloy wheels, ST-Line badging and extended painted roof and door mirrors as standard. The interior offers a unique ST-Line leather-trimmed flat-bottomed steering wheel; unique partial leather seats featuring Miko-Dinamica inserts – an ecological suede made from recycled polyester – and red stitching; leather handbrake lever and gear knob; ST-Line branded scuff plates; and stainless steel sports pedals.

What else is new?

Ford’s SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. SYNC 3 is supported by EcoSport’s floating, 8-inch colour touchscreen, which can be operated with pinch and swipe gestures. Also offered with SYNC 3 is a floating 6.5-inch colour touchscreen. A 4.2-inch colour screen is offered in combination with Bluetooth connectivity and two USB inputs.

A new B&O PLAY sound system features ten speakers, including boot-mounted subwoofer and a mid-range speaker in the centre of the dash. The system has been specifically calibrated for EcoSport, and is controlled by the latest Digital Signal Processing Amplifier that allows for precise equalisation and audio mixing, including a Surround Sound setting.

The new EcoSport will also be available with automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, heated steering wheel and Electronic Automatic Temperature Control. A new 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster makes key driving information easier to access, while power-foldable mirrors are heated for quicker getaways on frosty mornings.

Further driver assistance technologies include Ford’s Blind Spot Information System that can alert the driver to vehicles approaching alongside, and standard Roll Stability Control that adjusts engine torque and braking to help drivers maintain control.

Improved occupant protection now includes driver and passenger front airbags; a driver knee airbag; new side airbags that provide extra thorax protection and are designed to direct the occupant away from an impact; and new curtain airbags that provide maximum side-impact coverage. EcoSport is also more secure than ever before, with a standard perimeter alarm.

Check out the Intelligent All-Wheel Drive in the video below followed by the complete image gallery.