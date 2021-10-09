MG ZS EV Facelift Revealed

With the Astor finally launching, it was only a matter of time before the ZS EV got the facelift treatment. After all, the Astor is the I.C.E-powered derivative of the ZS EV. As expected, the changes to the ZS EV make it look much more similar to the Astor now. Let’s take a look at all the changes:

Exterior

Coming to the looks upfront, the MG ZS EV facelift features a revised profile. The front grille is completely shut due to it being an EV and it now gets full-LED headlamps with LED DRLs to highlight the visuals upfront. The side features diamond-cut alloy wheels which are different when compared to the Astor. The rear gets LED tail lamps and a faux skid plate. The charging port is enclosed behind the front grille.

Interior

The interior gets a soft-touch leather dashboard with aluminum accents. The center stage is taken by the 10.1-inch HD touchscreen which features iSmart technology for connected car features such as voice commands for the various car operations. Other features include a digital instrument cluster, push-button start/stop, wireless charging, automatic climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. Like the Astor, it will come loaded with active and passive safety features. It will come with 6 airbags, traction control, electronic stability control, and hill descent control. It will also feature autonomous level 2 capability such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, speed assist system, blind-spot detection, forward-collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and intelligent headlamp control.

Battery and Charging

The facelifted MG ZS EV gets an improved battery pack and range. It gets a 51kWh battery pack for the base variant which is good for 317 km of range under the WLTP test conditions. There is a long-range version that gets a larger 72kWh pack which gives a range of 437km on a single charge.

The long-range version can be charged from 0 to 100% in 10 hours and 30 minutes using a 7kW AC charger, or just 42 mins when on a 100kW DC fast charger. For reference, the outgoing car was available with a 44.5kWh battery pack that was good for a 261km range in Europe. Expect the facelifted ZS EV to make it to our shores by next year.