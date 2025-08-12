Kia Carens Clavis EV HTM Fleet-Exclusive Model Launched at ₹18.20 Lakh – Long Range, Strong Safety

4-Point Overview
- Fleet-only launch – HTM variant based on HTK+, priced at ₹18.20 lakh.
- Minimal changes – Gets GPS tracker and speed governor as key additions.
- Same EV performance – 42 kWh battery, 404 km claimed range, 99 kW motor.
- Solid safety package – Six airbags, ABS, VSM, ISOFIX, all-wheel disc brakes.
Introduction
Kia India has quietly expanded its electric mobility portfolio with the launch of a fleet-spec version of its Carens Clavis EV. Aimed squarely at fleet operators and corporate buyers, the new HTM variant is priced at ₹18.20 lakh (ex-showroom) — just ₹20,000 more than the HTK+ trim it’s based on.
The idea is simple: offer an affordable, well-equipped electric MPV that can be deployed for cab services, corporate shuttle duties, or institutional transport, without compromising on range or safety.
Purpose-Built for Fleet Use
The Carens Clavis EV HTM keeps things simple. It’s designed for taxi operators, corporate transport services, and institutional buyers. The two added features — the GPS tracker and speed governor — aren’t just there for ticking boxes. They’re practical tools for fleet management, ensuring drivers stick to speed limits and vehicles can be monitored in real time.
Power and Range That Make Sense
Under the hood (or in this case, under the floor) sits a 42 kWh battery pack paired with a 99 kW electric motor. Kia claims a 404 km range, which means an operator could run it through a full day of city duty without worrying about range anxiety.
It’s not built to be a performance rocket — instead, it delivers smooth acceleration, predictable handling, and efficiency. Exactly what you need when passengers are your priority.
Design and Comfort for Daily Duty
While higher trims of the Carens Clavis EV flaunt bigger wheels, the HTM gets 16-inch alloys — a sensible choice for durability and ride comfort.
Step inside, and you’ll find a black-and-beige two-tone cabin that’s practical for fleet use but still pleasant for passengers. There’s generous space for legs, shoulders, and heads, along with Kia’s signature attention to ergonomics.
Safety & Convenience
Kia hasn’t compromised on safety, even for this fleet variant. Standard features include:
- Six airbags
- ABS with EBD
- Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)
- All-wheel disc brakes
- ISOFIX child seat mounts
- Highline TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)
- Impact sensing auto-unlock
- Speed sensing door locks
- Rollover sensor
For a commercial-focused EV, this level of safety equipment is a strong selling point, especially for companies prioritising passenger security.
Quick Specs Table
|Feature
|Kia Carens Clavis EV HTM
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
|₹18.20 lakh
|Variant Type
|Fleet-only (based on HTK+)
|Battery Capacity
|42 kWh
|Motor Output
|99 kW
|Claimed Range
|404 km
|Wheels
|16-inch alloys
|Interior Finish
|Black & Beige two-tone
|Additional Fleet Features
|GPS tracker, Speed governor
|Safety Features
|Six airbags, ABS, VSM, ISOFIX, TPMS, all-wheel discs
Conclusion
The new Kia Carens Clavis EV HTM is a smart, no-nonsense addition to the brand’s EV line-up, aimed squarely at fleet operators who want a reliable, spacious, and efficient electric MPV. By keeping the upgrades minimal — just a GPS tracker and speed governor — Kia has managed to keep costs competitive while meeting commercial compliance requirements.
With its 404 km claimed range, solid safety features, and proven Carens platform, this variant could find plenty of takers in the sub-₹20 lakh fleet market, especially in urban areas looking to reduce emissions without sacrificing passenger comfort.
