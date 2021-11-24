Hyundai Announces The 3rd Edition Of H-Social Creator 2021

Hyundai Motor India has announced that its CSR arm, Hyundai Motor India Foundation, has rolled out the 3rd edition of its ‘H-Social Creator’. This is a new youth contact CSR program that will encourage young minds to deliver innovative ideas in terms of road safety, environment, clean India, and healthcare. The winning idea will receive ₹15 lakh for the project. Hyundai Motor India Foundation will shortlist around 200 teams who will also become a part of the core team of Social Youth Brand Ambassadors.

Official statement

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. S.S Kim, MD & CEO, HMIL, said, “ Hyundai Motor India Foundation launched H-Social Creator with an idea to empower the youth of India to make a social impact that showcases a strong expression of ‘Beyond Mobility’ which is built on the pillars of Intelligent Technology, Sustainability, and Innovation. We believe young minds have immense potential to give solutions for societal issues through innovative ideas. Our goal is to foster new talent and equip them with the right mentorship to create ground-breaking ideas that elevate the quality of life across communities.

Hyundai India: Other initiatives

Hyundai India is taking some major steps towards providing exceptional customer service and ensuring sustainability. The Korean carmaker recently announced its mobility services which offer unconditional benefits ranging from discounts on car accessories to car rentals, and further, to discounts on shopping and food and beverage experiences to name a few. Now, Hyundai has rolled out it’s save water’ challenge. Sustainability holds the key to our future and Hyundai has been focusing on creating solutions that create long-term positive impact for humanity. Under its brand campaign Beyond Mobility, HMIL announced the commencement of ‘Save Water Challenge’ from Nov 22 till Dec 6, 2021, encouraging Hyundai customers to opt for Dry wash during their periodic car service at all Hyundai Workshops across India while instilling intent of becoming a water savior ambassador.

In this challenge, customers will be encouraged to opt for Dry Wash of their respective cars at Hyundai Workshops. Customers will become Water Saviour ambassadors by making a ‘W’ pose along with their Hyundai car while the moment will be photo captured by Hyundai Workshop staff. Customers then can share this experience online with friends and family by tagging @hyundaiindia and their 2 friends with #SaveWater #JalBachaKeChal hashtags. Various engagement activities shall be undertaken at all Hyundai workshops to promote the Dry Wash campaign. To appreciate the gesture, Hyundai will be rewarding 100 lucky winners with Amazon vouchers worth ₹ 1000 each.