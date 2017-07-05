GST Effect: Renault India Announces Price Reduction Of Upto INR 1.04 Lakh

Renault India recently announced that it will pass on the benefits of GST rates on its vehicles to their customers. With this, customers will stand to benefit up to 7%. The price change will vary depending on the state, model and the variant purchased, based on the tax rates applicable prior to GST.

The Renault Kwid Climber AMT has witnessed a price reduction between INR 5,200 to 29,500 while prices for the Duster RXZ AWD have been reduced by INR 30,400 to 1,04,700. The Lodgy Stepway RXZ (7S) too, receives a price slash of INR 25,700 to 88,600.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumit Sawhney, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said that the roll out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from July 1 is one of the biggest achievements of the government, facilitating a ‘one nation-one tax’ system, aimed at fostering a congenial business environment. While there may be a short-term disruption as the whole system adapts to this economic transformation, but in the long term it will be very positive for the economy and corporate India. Reflecting their customer-first approach, they have decided to pass on GST benefits to their customers, further enhancing the value proposition of our products.