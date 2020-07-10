Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 Launched At INR 1.99 Lakh

Benelli has launched the Imperiale 400 BS6 in India at a starting price of Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom), a hefty premium of nearly Rs 20,000 over its BS4 counterpart. Customers can book the new Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 for a token amount of Rs 6,000. Deliveries will begin in the first week of August.

It must be noted that Imperiale 400 was launched here in October 2019 at ₹1.69 lakh but the company increased the price to ₹1.79 lakh in March this year. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

Updated Engine

Since it is a relatively new introduction to the Indian market there aren’t many changes except the fact that it now has a BS6 compliant power plant. With this update, the 374cc motor gets a larger, more expensive catalytic converter and O2 sensor to help it meet the stricter emission norms, but this is unlikely to have any significant impact on the riding experience. The engine still produces the same 21 PS of maximum power and 29 Nm of peak torque. However, the peak power is produced 500rpm higher than before but more importantly, peak torque kicks in 1000rpm earlier, at a leisurely 3500rpm. The engine still comes paired with a five-speed gearbox.

Design & Features

Interestingly, Benelli has managed to retain the same kerb weight of 205kg as the BS4 model despite the addition of the heavier catalytic converter. The BS6 compliant Imperiale 400 retains the modern classic design of its predecessor and looks the same. it features retro styling highlighted by elements like the teardrop-shaped fuel tank with rubber thigh pads, round headlamp cluster, split seat design, wide handlebars, etc.

The bike also gets blacked-out mechanical bits and a long chrome exhaust pipe. The instrument panel on the bike also bears retro design but it is a semi-digital console with analogue pods for speedometer and tachometer; a small digital display for other vital readouts. Braking is handled by disc brakes at both ends assisted by dual-channel ABS.

The new Benelli Imperiale 400 sits on a double-cradle frame. The suspension duties are performed by 41mm telescopic forks at the front and preload adjustable shocks at the rear. The front gets a 19-inch wheel with a single 300mm disc, while the rear has an 18-inch wheel with a single 240mm disc. Dimension wise the bike stands at a length of 2,170 mm and height without mirrors at 1,120 mm. Rider seat height is pegged at 780mm, and width at 820 mm excluding mirrors and the wheelbase spans 1,440 mm. Ground clearance is listed at 165 mm.

Additionally, Benelli is offering a standard 3-year/unlimited kilometer warranty with the new Imperiale 400 BS6. Also available is a complimentary service for the first two years covering five periodic maintenance services. The Italian manufacturer is offering a complimentary 2-Years’ service at a cost of Rs 8,936, incl. of spares and complimentary labour.

The Benelli Imperiale 400 competes directly with the likes of Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Java Forty Two. With the BS6 update, the Imperiale 400 is the most premium in this segment. In comparison, the Classic 350 BS6 starts at Rs 1.60 lakhs while the Forty Two is priced at Rs 1.65 lakhs(ex-showroom).