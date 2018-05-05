After Uber and Ola, Mumbai To Get A New, App-Based Cab Aggregator

Uber and Ola would soon face more competition in Mumbai as a new cab aggregator is set to arrive in the city. The new cab-hailing app, S3 Cabs, which will be launched next week, is said to be more driver-focused in terms of fees and over-all benefits. In fact, S3 Cabs has already roped in over 700 drivers from Ola and Uber. The service will be launched by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Sohel Kazani, director, Sahayadri Smart Safe, which owns S3 Cabs brand explained the perks that the brand will offer to the drivers. In an interview to news agency PTI, Kazani said that the main USP for S3 Cabs is that its drivers will not be charged for the first INR 1,800 collection every day and collections above this will be charged only at 10 per cent, which is just 50 per cent of what Uber and Ola charge to their drivers.

The S3 Cabs are backed by Maharashtra Tourist Permit Taxi Union, Khalsa Group Taxi Union, Swayam Seva Sanstha Taxi Union, Driver Welfare Association, Driver Ekta Group, Tourist Taxi Chalak Malak Sanghatana, and Satsang Gyan Mandal Taxi Union among others.

Kazani added, “I have invested just about Rs 1 crore in developing the app and so it’s more of CSR activity for me. But I will make money when I make my cabbies double up as delivery boys to e-tailers. Mumbai alone has over 1 lakh consignments/deliveries daily and still that does meet the demand. Hence, the long delays in deliveries. So this is a large market for me. All a cab partner needs to do is to create some space in his boot.”

The arrival of a new app-based cab aggregator is also likely to result in more competitive fares for passengers. Isn’t that some good news for the users!

Source: PTI