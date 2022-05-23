2022 KTM RC 390 Launched At ₹3.14 Lakh

Ktm has finally launched the much-awaited 2022 RC 390 at ₹3.14 lakh. The 2022 KTM RC 390 receives some significant updates over its predecessor but it comes at a price as well. The new RC 390 is over ₹36000 more expensive than the 2021 model. The RC 390 goes up against the likes of the TVS Apache RR 310 and the Kawasaki Ninja 300. Let’s take a look at what’s new:

What’s new?

As expected, the design of the 2022 RC 390 is now more in line with the updated RC 125 and RC 200 which were revealed last year. As a result, the fairing, alloy wheels, and split seats have been updated. The new fairing has been aero-optimized which provides better heat management, better wind protection, and a higher top speed. Other exterior changes include two new color options, KTM factory racing blue, and KTM orange. The chassis also gets improved ergonomics and weight-saving measures. It gets preload adjustment for the rear mono-shock and a two-step height-adjustable handlebar.

In terms of other new features, it gets an LED headlight, a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster, traction control, ABS, and a larger 13.7-liter fuel tank. The 2022 RC 390 is powered by the same 373cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled unit. The power output remains unchanged at 43.5hp at 9000rpm. However, the torque has now been bumped up to 37nm at 7000rpm thanks to the 40 % larger airbox. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox that comes with a slipper clutch and a quick-shifter. It also comes with a supermoto mode that disables the ABS for the rear brake.

