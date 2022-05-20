2022 Hero Splendor Plus Xtec Launched At ₹73K

The Hero Splendor needs no introduction when it comes to affordable mobility. The name Splendor has commanded great respect in the Indian market thanks to its simple no-nonsense way of doing the job. Rural Indians swear by its mileage and maintenance costs thanks to which the motorcycle still garners healthy volumes every month. Now, Hero has launched the new Splendor Plus Xtec in the Indian market at ₹73000 which comes with new features.

What’s new?

The Splendor Xtec is offered in four colors including Sparkling Beta Blue, Canvas Black, Tornado Grey, and Pearl White. It gets subtle graphics on the headlight cowl, fuel tank, and side panel. The rest of the design elements remain the same including the rectangular headlight with a body-colored cowl, a side-slung exhaust, and five-spoke alloy wheels. The biggest addition to the motorcycle is a full-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. The screen offers a host of information including incoming and missed call alerts, two trip meters with real-time mileage indicator, new message alerts, and a low fuel indicator. It also gets an integrated USB charging port. The Splendor Plus Xtec is powered by the familiar 97.2cc BS6-compliant, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 7.9bhp at 7,000rpm and 8.05Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. It gets the i3S Idle Stop-Start System which helps in increasing its fuel efficiency.

Official statements

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Hero Splendor is the most popular and the best-selling motorcycle in India, a true companion to millions across India. It has been an icon for almost three decades and will still continue to inspire many with the launch of the Splendor+ XTEC model, adding technologically advanced features and a smart modern design. This is the latest model complementing the XTEC technology umbrella that has been an overwhelming success since its launch on the Hero Glamour 125, Pleasure+ 110, and Destini 125.” Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Hero Splendor has been a trend-setter for decades. The motorcycle has been impressing a diverse range of customers with its trust, style, performance, and its enhanced range of comfort features. We are certain, Hero Splendor+ XTEC will yet again set a new benchmark – in terms of both technology and visual style, and deliver on the brand promise of comfort and safety.”