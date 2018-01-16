New 2018 Ducati Desmosedici GP Motorcycles Unveiled

The 2018 Ducati Team, which will take part in the MotoGP World Championship with Andrea Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo, was presented in the heart of the Ducati factory at Borgo Panigale, Bologna. Final preparations have now been made for this challenging season, which gets underway with the first of 19 rounds on the calendar in Qatar on March 18. Andrea and Jorge will be back on their 2018 Desmosedici GP machines.

Here are the complete technical specifications of the new 2018 Ducati Desmosedici GP motorcycles:

Engine: Liquid-cooled, 90° V4, four-stroke, evo desmodromic DOHC, four valves per cylinder

Capacity: 1,000cc

Maximum power: Over 250hp

Maximum speed: Over 350 km/h (218 mph)

Transmission: Ducati Seamless Transmission (DST_EVO). Chain final drive

Carburation: Indirect electronic injection, four throttle bodies with injectors above and below the butterfly valves. Throttles operated by the new EVO 2 TCF (Throttle Control & Feedback) system

Fuel: Shell Racing V-Power

Lubricant: Shell Advance Ultra 4

Exhaust: Akrapovic

Final Drive: D.I.D Chain

Frame: Aluminium alloy evo twin-spar

Suspension: Öhlins inverted 48mm front fork and Öhlins rear shock absorber, adjustable for preload, new factory evolution damping system

Electronics: Magneti Marelli ECU programmed with Dorna Unified Software

Tyres: Michelin 17″ front and rear

Brakes: Brembo, two 340mm carbon front discs with four-piston callipers. Single stainless steel rear disc with two-piston calliper

Dry weight: 157 kg (346.1 lbs.)

Claudio Domenicali, Ducati Motor Holding CEO, declared at the start of the presentation, “2017 finished well both from a business and racing point of view, and we sold almost 56,000 bikes. We are ready for 2018 and we are really confident that it will be another positive year. It is a year in which, for the first time, our fans will have available a bike which is a close relation to a bike we developed in racing, the Panigale V4. It’s a very important year also for the Scrambler, with the arrival of the 1100 adding a completely new dimension to this world, made up of larger dimensions and better comfort, performance and technology, all clearly in perfect Scrambler style. It will also be the year of World Ducati Week at Misano from July 20-22, and we want to organize the best and most complete WDW of all time.”

The Ducati Team will leave in a few days’ time for Malaysia where the first session of official pre-season tests will take place at the Sepang circuit from January 28 to 30.

