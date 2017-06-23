Maruti Suzuki SUPRA SAEINDIA 6th Edition Starts; Over 3,000 Students Participate

Maruti Suzuki India has announced the launch of the 6th edition of SUPRA SAEINDIA 2017. Through SUPRA SAEINDIA, Maruti Suzuki presents an opportunity to aspiring young engineers to conceive, design and fabricate a small Formula car. This year over 3,000 students in 126 teams from engineering colleges all across the country will compete in the event to be held from June 26th to July 1st at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida.

First introduced in 2011, SAEINDIA SUPRA is aimed aiming to provide students hands-on and out-of-classroom education, and a platform to prove their capability in designing a formula prototype car. In this inter-college formula car event students conceive, design and fabricate the prototype based on predefined rules and design standards of SAE International.

To conform to international guidelines, the prototype goes through strict levels of scrutiny including Technical Inspection (Scrutiny, Tilt Test, Noise and Brake Test), Static Events (Cost, Marketing & Design presentations), Dynamic events (Acceleration, Skid pad, Autocross & Endurance).

Speaking about the SUPRA SAEINDIA 6th Edition, R S Kalsi, Executive Director – Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said that the Company is delighted to be associated with SUPRA SAEINDIA 2017 for the sixth time in a row. He further added that Maruti Suzuki wants to nurture young minds to believe in themselves and experience the power of teamwork and provide a sustainable talent pipeline for the automobile industry.