Modified 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire With A Panoramic Sunroof Deserves Your Attention

Barely a few months into the launch, the new 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire has hit the chop shop and has come out with a totally different take. Coimbatore based Kit Up Automotive, which has taken up the modification work, has made changes to the interior as well as the exterior of the compact sedan.

The biggest change to this unit of the new 2017 Dzire is the paintjob, which replaces the OEM shade for an orange colour option, which Kit Up likes to call Sunset Beam Pearl (inspired from the G63 AMG Crazy Colour edition?). A few other visual updates to the exterior include a contrast Piano Black vinyl for the roof, circular LED DRLs integrated in the aftermarket LED fog lamps, Momo sourced 17 inch alloy wheels and a black insert for the rear bumper.

Inside, the modified 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes equipped with white leather interiors, panoramic sunroof, leather headliner and a custom audio system. Engine specifications remain unchanged and hence the model continues to draw power from the same 1.2-litre VVT petrol engine. This motor is capable of producing 82 bhp at 6000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4200 rpm. Transmission duties on the modified Dzire are taken care of by a five speed Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission.

Maruti Suzuki also offers the new 2017 Dzire with a 1.3-litre diesel engine that is capable of producing 73 hp at 4000 rpm and 190 Nm of torque at 2000 rpm. This engine, just like its petrol counter-part, is available with a five speed manual transmission as standard while a five speed AGS unit is available as an option.

Based on the fifth generation HEARTECT platform, the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire was launched in May this year, with prices starting at INR 5.45 lakh for the base petrol trim, all the way up to a price tag of INR 9.41 lakh for the top-end diesel automatic trim (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Dzire now receives a number of safety features available as standard from the base trim itself such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, seat belts with pre-tensioners and force limiters and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

A few highlights of the 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire include automatic LED projector headlamps, precision cut alloy wheels, LED tail lamps, dual tone theme for the interior with wood inserts, SmartPlay infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, keyless entry, electrically foldable and adjustable ORVMs, leather wrapped steering wheel, height adjustable driver seat, rear HVAC vents and a rear defogger.

Image courtesy: Kit Up