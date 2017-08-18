Don’t you wish your RE was hot like this?

We’ve been featuring their neat looking RE based builds for quite some time now. But this one had somehow escaped our gaze. Called the Thundercat, its maker Bulleteer Customs states that apart from making a lot of Doll heads turn your way (Not Anabelle), this blend of old and new is also built to perform and delight the rider perched on its floating, leather wrapped saddle.

Riding on 120 front and 190 section rear Michelin rubber, the Thundercat has been fitted with smart looking alloys which are bolted onto wide and fat forks up front and a custom built swingarm that works in concurrence with a single red spring at the back.

A scrambler style pipe curves out of an RE motor, sits rather high and points it nozzle above the fat rear wheel. Bar end mirrors look the part and present day additions like a digital speedometer and Daymaker headlights balance the functional side.

A few things we believe which don’t belong there include that centre stand and the chrome finished kick and brake lever. But maybe some RE roots had to remain. The yellow and black gas tank looks fantastic and we like how most things look visually cohesive and striking, without being over the top. But take a good look at that taillight, will you?

We’d say a job well done which has resulted in a stunning build. This one is right up there as one of their best works. If you like what you see, do shoot an email to Bulleteer Customs or find them on the internet.