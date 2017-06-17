Home Modified Bikes Custom Built Royal Enfield Gentleman Brat Showcased At 2017 Wheels And Waves
By Suvil SusvirkarJune 17, 2017

Sharing the stage with the Royal Enfield Continental GT Surf Racer at the 2017 Wheels and Waves was the Gentleman Brat. The two new custom builds will be displayed at the fifth edition of the Wheels and Waves festival between 14th – 18th of June, 2017 in Biarritz, France. Royal Enfield unveiled its latest custom builds developed in collaboration with Sinroja Motorcycles.

June 17, 2017-Royal-Enfield-Gentleman-Brat-2-600x397.jpg

Gentleman Brat is a custom based motorcycle on Royal Enfield’s latest non-extreme adventure tourer,
the Himalayan. A custom motorcycle is aimed to be equally at home, romping along the surf line and parked up in front of a beach side restaurant.

June 17, 2017-Royal-Enfield-Gentleman-Brat-11-600x401.jpg

The Himalayan is an adventure tool, and the Gentleman’s Brat keeps that spirit of going anywhere – stripping away all the extras to reveal a tight, compact and irreverent machine. It has a 16” rims with fat white wall tires that add a bit of muscular appeal, while a cream over grey paint scheme blends the durable with the refined. An upgraded suspension adds capability, while its detailing, leather, and machined aluminum finishes are aimed to mark it as a luxury vehicle… with a sense of humor.

Here is the detailed image gallery:

