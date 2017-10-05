New 2017 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Facelift Launched: Price, Images, Features and Specs

The new 2017 Maruti Suzuki Celerio facelift has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 4.15 lakh ex-showroom Delhi. The new version gets rehashed styling on the exterior and interior, reworked interior and some new features as well. The new Celerio is slightly more expensive than the model it replaces. Till now, the popular compact car has achieved the three-lakh sales mark in less than four years. Here’s everything you need to know about the new face-lifted Celerio.

New 2017 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Facelift Design and Style

On the outside, the Celerio facelift gets a newly designed mesh grille, which now has a chrome garnish and new fog lamp bezels. As with the front, the rear bumper has also been restyled. Also, mimicking the front, the tailgate also gets chrome garnishing. In all, with a reworked fascia and rear, the new car looks better than the version it replaces.

New 2017 Maruti Celerio facelift Interior and Features

The interior of the car has been refreshed as well, and now gets a new high contrast scheme with Black and fresher greige (grey + beige) tone lending a bit more premium look to the cabin. The seat fabric on the car has been designed to complement the greige scheme with a new abstract pattern for an air of modernity. Other changes include silver accents and new door trim fabric design.

New 2017 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Facelift Variants and Prices

The variant wise prices of the new Maruti Celerio facelift are provided in the table below

Variants Fuel Type Transmission Ex-showroom Price Delhi (Rs) Lxi Petrol MT 415273 Lxi (O) Petrol MT 429289 Vxi Petrol MT 448418 Vxi Petrol AGS 491418 Vxi (O) Petrol MT 463908 Vxi (O) Petrol AGS 506908 Zxi Petrol MT 473934 Zxi Petrol AGS 516934 Zxi (Opt) Petrol MT 522043 Zxi (O) Petrol AGS 534043 Vxi CNG MT 510438 Vxi (O) CNG MT 525577

New 2017 Celerio Facelift Engine and Transmission

There is no mechanical change in the car and it continued to be powered by a 1.0 litre petrol engine which dishes out 67PS of power and 90Nm of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard across all the trims. The AMT variant of the Celerio, termed as the auto gear shift (AGS) in Maruti lingo is also available as an option. Int’s notable that the Maruti Celerio was the first Indian car to be made available with the Auto Gear Shift (AGS) AMT tech. Besides the petrol, the Celerio is also available in CNG variant options.

New 2017 Maruti Celerio Facelift Safety features

The new 2017 Celerio Facelift meets pedestrian, offset and side impact regulations. It’s the seventh Marruti Suzuki model to meet those requirements after the S-Cross, Baleno, Ciaz, Ertiga, IGNIS and Dzire. The new Celerio also comes with standard driver-side airbag and driver side seat belt reminder. Passenger air bags and ABS are offered as an optional variant across all trims.

2017 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Facelift Technical Specifications

type K10B Capacity 998 cc Engine Type Aluminium Transmission 5 gear Manual / Auto gear Shift AMT Number of cylinders 3 Number of valves in each cylinder 4 Maximum output (PS/rpm) 67 @6000 Maximum torque (Nm/rpm) [email protected] Emission standard type BS4+OBD II Accelerator pedal type Electric type

New 2017 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Facelift Image Gallery