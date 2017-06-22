Barry Sheene’s 1976 World Championship-Winning XR14 Completely Restored

Barry Sheene’s 1976 world championship-winning XR14 has been restored with the help of Suzuki’s Vintage Parts Programme. The motorcycle will be ridden by his son Freddie at this year’s Sheene Festival at Oliver’s Mount on July 22-23.

The bike was restored by former Team Suzuki mechanics Martyn Orgborne and Nigel Everett. Freddie will ride the iconic machine in a special parade session during the weekend, while Steve Parrish will ride the 1977 XR14 that Barry also rode to world championship glory. There will also be a display of other bikes raced by Barry Sheene, and a collection of his leathers.

Moreover, Suzuki, sponsoring the event for a third consecutive year, will be bringing a fleet of display bikes, including the Team Classic Suzuki Katana and a number of race bikes from the firm’s decorated history. The original GSX-R750F that was restored as part of the 30th anniversary celebrations will also feature, as will the GSX-R1100 restored by Suzuki’s apprenticeship programme and the TL1000S built from new parts.

The event, held at the only true road-race circuit in England, will also feature a full programme of 21 races, a trade village, and live band on the Saturday night.