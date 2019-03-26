Hyundai’s Baby SUV, the QXi to Be Unveiled Next Month

Hyundai is all set to launch its first-ever mini-SUV, which is codenamed the QXi. This model was going to make its debut exclusively at the New York motor show in April 2019. But, now it will also be previewed in India on the 17th of April. The production of the QXi in India might start by mid-May or June. The design and styling features for the India-spec car are still unknown. Will the mini-SUV be named ‘Styx’ or will it be the Carlino? We shall have to wait till the 17th to find out.

Hyundai recently released a teaser of the QXi last week, that showed a camouflaged car, and we already know its the QXi. The QXi was caught testing on the outskirts of Delhi, and a small Hyundai test car covered with a camouflage was also seen speeding on the Yamuna Expressway. The Hyundai QXi will likely be available in India with three engine-gearbox options. There might be a 1.2-litre petrol producing 84 HP and a 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 90 HP, both of which will come with 6-speed manual transmissions. The QXi might also get an automatic option that would be clubbed with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine along with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The Hyundai Styx SUV gets most of its styling and design cues from the upcoming Hyundai Kona and the new-gen Tucson. The side profile will likely be similar to that of the Hyundai Creta while the rear might feature a more modern design. Similarly, the cabin of the QXi will boast of class-leading and segment-first features. In terms of space and comfort, the Hyundai Styx SUV is expected to come with a compact layout, like the Ecosport and Nexon. The QXi will also be equipped with a sunroof, climate control CarPlay and Android Auto. The car will also be loaded with standard safety features like dual front airbags, ISOFIX mounts, etc.

The price of the QXi is not available yet, but we think it’s going to be pricey. The pricing would be similar to its rivals like the Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV300 which are the costliest in their segment. The exact list of features and specifications will be known by mid-May or June when the model goes on sale. We shall be bringing you more updates about the Hyundai Styx, stay tuned.