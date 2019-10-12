Honda 2-Wheelers Is Now Offering Complimentary ‘Honda Joy’ Membership For Customers

Today, one of India’s largest 2-wheeler manufacturers, Honda 2-wheelers India, announced the accomplishment of 5 lakh members for its unique customer loyalty programme called ‘Honda Joy Club’. So, to celebrate this achievement, Honda is now offering complimentary enrolment for all its new customers ahead of the upcoming festive season. ‘Honda Joy Club’ is not only the biggest but also the first digital loyalty program in the Indian 2-wheeler market/industry. This programme is specially created to bring Honda’s amazing dealer services, stunning discounts and unmatched benefits for all existing and new customers.

The Honda Joy Club loyalty program was first launched in 2018 and ever since, the programme has been a success, as it received an overwhelming response. Apart from this, the customer loyalty programme recently managed to gain over 1 Lakh new members in just 90 days.

Here is a list of all the benefits available with this loyalty programme:

Honda Joy Club comes with attractive offers and discounts on availing Honda services.

Honda Joy Club offers up to 15% discount on lifestyle, travel, entertainment, health, e-commerce etc. with big brands like BookMyShow.com, Airtel digital TV, H3U Health card, Flipkart, Myntra, Swiggy, Cleartrip, Lifestyle, Bata and more.

Enjoy recurring benefits and discounts on vehicle service on spare parts, labour, accessory and complimentary vehicle wash, pick and drop.

This festive season Honda is extending a complimentary membership to its new customers to enjoy the perks of this exciting loyalty program.

Join today and get benefits up to Rs. 2,000 including credit of 349 Honda currency within 72 hours of registration and many more.

Existing customers can also enjoy the benefits of Honda Joy Club membership by enrolling at Rs. 349 plus taxes only.

What’s more, this festival Honda Joy Club members stand a chance to refer a friend and earn additional benefits of Amazon voucher worth Rs.500 and 300 virtual Honda Currency (applicable for the first 2000 successful referrals).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria – Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are proud and delighted to receive such a great response from our customers. Starting in 2018, Joy Club program has grabbed the attention of customers and in just one year we have been able to add 5 lac members to this program. To celebrate this milestone, Honda announces free Honda Joy Club membership to all our new customers so that they enjoy innumerable benefits.”