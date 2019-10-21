Registrations For The Hero Campus Challenge Are Now Open

The world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, recently announced the fifth season of ‘The Hero Campus Challenge’ (THCC). The registrations for this year’s edition are now open and have already received over 5,000 entries. The registrations will close on the 9th of November, 2019. THCC is a program open for students pursuing graduation and post-graduation from all IITs, NITs and engineering colleges. Students in first and final-year from two-year MBA/PGDM programs can also submit their entries for participation.

Launched in 2015, the Hero Campus Challenge is a campus-centric, business-solutions oriented competition, which is conducted across the premier management and engineering schools of the country. This platform channelizes the creativity and business acumen of the country’s youth, as participants with a series of real-life global industry scenarios and students are required to deliver innovative and practical solutions for current issues. The winning team will get an opportunity to work at Hero MotoCorp, where they will get a hands-on experience of working in a global organization. Over the past 4 years, the Hero Campus Challenge has seen participation from more than 40,000 Business and Engineering students.

The first round of this year’s edition will be an online assessment that will be held on the 10th of November, 2019. The shortlisted teams for the second round will have to submit their Idea Elevator Video Pitch by the 17th of November, 2019. While, the students who make it to Round 3 will have to submit their entries by the 15th of December, to be shortlisted for the final round. The winning teams from Season 4 had received the prestigious THCC Winner Trophy and a total prize money of Rs 2 lakh and the runner-up teams received prize money of Rs 1 lakh along with a trophy in addition to the Pre-Placement Interviews at Hero MotoCorp.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Vijay Sethi, Head – Corporate Social Responsibility, Chief Information Officer & Chief Human Resources Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, “At Hero MotoCorp, it is our constant endeavour to not only provide an engaging and enriching professional ecosystem to our employees but also work towards nurturing India’s future business leaders. The Hero Campus Challenge is a key initiative in this direction, which has evolved into a prestigious platform. The growing participation of the country’s brightest minds from elite education institutes is reflective of the impact it is creating on the professional journey of today’s millennials. We are confident that this year’s edition will also be challenging yet enriching for all the students. I wish them all the best.”