Hero MotoCorp’s ‘XTracks’ Off-Road Event Will Be Happening In Pune This Weekend

The world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, is all set to bring the popular ‘XTracks – Live the Thrill’ ride-event to Pune this weekend. The event will begin by 7 AM on Sunday, December 22, at the Dirt Circuit- Dirt Track and Adventure Training Facility in Wadki, Pune. This event will not only allow the participants to go off-road but will also present them with the opportunity to hit the dirt on the 2020 Indian Motorcycle of the Year – the Hero XPulse 200.

The XTracks off-road event has witnessed participation from riders in Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, and is now set to make its seventh pit stop in Pune. Talking about the event, the ‘XTracks – Live the Thrill’ is a multi-city track-experience activity that allows riders to experience the country’s most accessible, affordable and capable adventure bike – XPulse 200. Participants interested to join the event can pre-register themselves online or register at the venue itself.

Talking about the bike, the XPulse 200 is India’s most affordable off-road motorcycle. It is powered by an air-cooled, single-cylinder 200cc engine which produces over 18.4 HP at 8,000 rpm and 17.1 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. Recently, Hero MotoCorp’s rally division – Team Hero MotoSports announced their four-rider squad for the Dakar Rally 2020, which is scheduled to take place between 5th – 17th January 2020 in Saudi Arabia. This rally will be taking place in the dunes of Saudi Arabia and will commence at Jeddah, passing through Riyadh and conclude 12 stages later at Al Qiddiya. For the first time, Team Hero MotoSports will be participating with a 4-member squad at the Dakar Rally 2020. The riders participating are Joaquim Rodrigues, CS Santosh, Oriol Mena and Paulo Goncalves. Stay tuned to know more about Hero Motocorp’s latest launches and related news!