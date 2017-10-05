New 2017 Ford Ecosport India Launch in Mid October: Expected Specs, Price, Images, features and Details

The new 2017 Ford Ecosport Facelift is gearing up for a launch in India. The sub-4 meter compact crossover was a runaway success and made a whole bunch of manufacturers to field their contenders in the compact SUV segment. The Ecosport still sells in good numbers, though the lack of a significant update, especially to the interior has somewhat reduced its popularity. Ford has taken note though, and will launch the updated Ecosport in India by mid-October to take on the challenge put up by the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza and the Tata Nexon. The Ecosport has always been a competent product with a choice of great engines and a solid driving package. What all will change with the update though? Here’s everything you need to know.

New 2017 Ford Ecosport Design and Styling

For the 2017 facelift, the Ford Ecosport will continue with its template and will have a very strong resemblance with the current version. Changes are subtle, but they do make the new Ecosport look more purposeful and aggressive. The face of the car gets a new hexagonal single piece grille with twin horizontal slats, which adds a dash of masculinity to the fascia. The headlamps have been tweaked and now get projector units. The round fog lamps have also been replaced with pointy, somewhat triangular units. Changes have also been made to the front bumper which looks edgier than before. There’s also a faux skid plate under the bumper.

On the sides, the alloy wheel design has been changed as an easy tweak, though the rest of the stuff remains the same. At the rear, new LED tail-lamps have been introduced and the cover for the spare wheel on the tail-gate also gets a new design. The dimensions of the car will remain largely unchanged.

New 2017 Ford Ecosport Engines, transmission and Tech Specs

The new Ecosport will get a choice of three engines. Now, while the 1.5 TDCi diesel and 1.0 litre petrol Ecosboost engines will continue doing duty on the compact crossover, there would be a new 1.5 litre Ti-VCT Dragon series petrol engine that would replace the 1.5 litre Ti-VCT engine from the current version. The all-new 1.5-litre Ti-VCT petrol engine will produce 123 PS of peak power and 150 Nm of torque.

The power and torque of all the Engines on the Ecosport is provided in the table below

Engine 1.5 L Ti-VCT Dragon Petrol 1.0 L EcoBoost Turbo Petrol 1.5 L TDCi Diesel Power 123 PS 125 PS 100 PS Torque 150 Nm 170 Nm 205 Nm Transmission 5-speed Manual / 6-speed Powershift dual-clutch AT 5-speed Manual 5-speed Manual

New 2017 Ford Ecosport Interior and Features

On the inside, the new 2017 Ford Ecosport facelift will get some much needed updates. The current car lacks several features which the competition has and Ford seems to have worked hard to address all of them. The new Ecosport gets a new instrument cluster and a new centre console with enhanced features. The most striking change will be the introduction of the new SYNC 3 infotainment system which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There will be a new floating screen on the dashboard and along with and advanced voice command system, the Ecosport will boast one of the most feature rich interior among its peers.

As mentioned before, the centre console, the steering, instrument console and trims would all be new. There would be new controls for air conditioning and USB charging ports will be available both up front and at the rear. There’s also a newly added grab bar above the glove box up front.

New 2017 Ford Ecosport Mileage / Fuel Efficiency

The official fuel efficiency of the 2017 Ford Ecosport Facelift will be revealed upon launch, though we don’t expect the ARAI efficiency figures for the existing engines to change by much. Here’s the expected fuel efficiency for the new Ecosport for all the engine variants.

1.5 Ti-VCT Petrol 17 kmpl

1.5 Ti-VCT Petrol Auto 17 kmpl

1.0 Ecopoost Petrol MT 19 kmpl

1.5 TDCi Diesel MT 23 kmpl

New 2017 Ford Ecosport Safety features

The top of the line Platinum variant of the car will come equipped with safety features such as 6 airbags, ABS, EBD, child seat anchor points and driver aids such as rear view camera and dimming RVMs

New 2017 Ford Ecosport Expected India Launch date

The new Ecosport is expected to be launched in Mid-October 2016 in India

New 2017 Ford Ecosport price

The prices of the new Ecosport facelift are expected to range from RS 7 lakh to Rs 11 lakh ex-showroom

New 2017 Ford Ecosport Images

Here’s and images gallery of the new Ford Ecosport