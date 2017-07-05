India’s First And Only INR 1.12 Crore Ducati 1299 Superleggera Has Arrived

The 1299 Superleggera is the most exclusive, exotic and extreme road-going Ducati yet. Period. The motorcycle is limited to just 500 units worldwide, all of which have already been sold out. One of those 500 units has arrived in India! Oh, and in case you didn’t read our previous report, this one carries a price tag of INR 1,12,20,000 – that’s ex-showroom Delhi – in India.

The first 1299 Superleggera in India has been delivered to motorcycle enthusiast Vikram Oberoi, a passionate motorcyclist who is a regular at the Buddh International Circuit and owns, amongst other motorcycles, a Ducati 1299 Panigale S, a Ducati 916 and the Ducati 1098.

Vikram Oberoi, said: “Ducati make exceptional motorcycles and it’s a privilege for me to be one of Ducati’s customer in India. There is no better motorcycle manufacturer when it comes to performance bikes or bikes ridden on a racetrack.”

What makes the 1299 Superleggera so special? The 1299 Superleggera is the most technologically advanced motorcycle that Ducati has ever developed and is the first production motorcycle to have a carbon fibre monocoque, single-sided swingarm, rear subframe, fairing and carbon fibre wheels with aluminium hubs.

The Ducati 1299 Superleggera produces 215 Bhp, weighs just 156 Kg (Dry) and is the most powerful factory twin-cylinder ever built. To keep this performance under control, Ducati has also included a full electronics package including Ducati Traction Control Evo (DTC EVO), Ducati Slide Control (DSC) and is also the first ever Ducati Superbike to be equipped with Ducati Power Launch (DPL) and also features the Engine Brake Control (EBC) seen on previous versions.

Keeping all this explosive power under control is a newly calibrated Bosch Cornering ABS system that ensures matchless braking in complete safety. The 1299 Superleggera is delivered with a track kit that includes Ducati performance components that include a complete titanium Akrapovič racing exhaust, racing screen, plate holder removal kit and mirror replacement plugs amongst other accessories.