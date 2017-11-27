After Conquering Ladakh On A TVS Jupiter, Lakshay Tours Nepal And Bhutan On Aprilia SR150

The guy who conquered the mighty KhardungLa on his scooter is back with more stories. After successfully scaling the KhardungLa pass on his humble TVS Jupiter, Lakshay Anand has now returned from a road trip from across the borders. Lakshay has successfully traveled over 6,500 kms through Nepal, Sikkim and Bhutan on his Aprilia SR150 scooter. He was accompanied by Pawan Gujjar who rode the mighty Suzuki Hayabusa on the road trip.

His companion on the ride is a specially prepped Aprilia SR150 which features auxiliary lights, custom saddle stay, a smartphone holder and an onboard charger. Here’s the trailer of his road trip. Check out more videos from his ride on YouTube channel, Born To Ride

What’s stopping you? Put on that helmet, wear your riding gear and ride into the sunset, there’s an adventure waiting for you!