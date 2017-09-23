Mahindra e2o Plus Launched In Gurugram, Prices Start At INR 7.46 Lakh

Mahindra Electric launched the e 2 oPlus in Gurugram, with prices starting at INR 7.46 lakh (for the P4 variant ex-showroom Haryana, post FAME incentive). Customers can choose between 4 trim levels (P2, P4, P6, P8) and 4 colours including Coral Blue, Sparkling Wine, Arctic Silver, Solid White.

On a full charge, the e 2 oPlus can travel for up to 140 kms and can achieve a top speed of 85 kmph. Powered by an electric drive train technology from Mahindra Electric, the e 2 oPlus can cruise through city traffic. The tall-boy design and interiors make for a compact city car that can seat four adults.

At the core of the e 2 oPlus is a collection of features such as remote diagnostics through telematics, connectivity through smart phone app, new and advanced infotainment system, regenerative braking, Hill Hold control for easy driving in hilly terrains, REVive for reserve charge and automated messages amongst others.

Following are a few key features of e 2 oPlus:

Regenerative Braking – This technology charges the battery of e 2 oPlus every time its brakes are applied, helping the car recover the energy it dispenses.

oPlus every time its brakes are applied, helping the car recover the energy it dispenses. Instant Torque – In the absence of a heavy engine or moving parts lagging the power output, the e 2 oPlus provides an instant torque to zoom with momentum from the very minute its engines are cranked.

oPlus provides an instant torque to zoom with momentum from the very minute its engines are cranked. REVive – REVive, according to the company, is a first in the world feature by Mahindra Electric. On the rare occasion that the car runs low on energy, REVive can be activated to gain an extra 5-10 kms of range, to help the user reach home or the nearest charging station.

Easy Home Charging – The e 2 oPlus can be charged through any normal 16 Amp plug point.

oPlus can be charged through any normal 16 Amp plug point. Small Turning Radius – With a small turning radius of 4.35m and electric power steering, the e 2 oPlus makes maneuvering the tough city traffic highly easy.

oPlus makes maneuvering the tough city traffic highly easy. Hill Assist – This feature assists in preventing the e 2 oPlus from slipping backwards or forwards on a slope, making it accelerate without any jerks.

oPlus from slipping backwards or forwards on a slope, making it accelerate without any jerks. Reverse Camera – It assists to spot blocks, gauge distances, and unravel blind spots.

Direct Drive Transmission – The e 2 oPlus operates without a conventional gear box – which means no clutch. This translates to reduced mechanical losses resulting in maximum efficiency.

oPlus operates without a conventional gear box – which means no clutch. This translates to reduced mechanical losses resulting in maximum efficiency. Government incentives – Government offers tax exemptions, subsidies and incentives to ensure low purchasing cost for electric vehicles like the e 2

Connectivity:

Remote Diagnostics – The e 2 oPlus has 10 on-board computers that track around 196 performance and health related parameters to ensure that any possible snag is fixed as soon as it crops up.

oPlus has 10 on-board computers that track around 196 performance and health related parameters to ensure that any possible snag is fixed as soon as it crops up. Regular Progress Reports – Car performance and driving patterns are analyzed to review the battery’s service requirements which help improve the vehicle’s overall performance.

Charging Ports – The e 2 oPlus app informs on the nearest charging station.

oPlus app informs on the nearest charging station. Smart Phone app connectivity – The e 2 oPlus app puts the car’s information and control in one’s smart phone. It allows one to lock/unlock the car, retrieve performance metrics and health metrics and draw charging schedules.

Commenting on the launch, Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric said, “Mahindra strongly believes in sustainable mobility. We are one of the firsts to invest in electric technology and being the pioneers we are committed to create cleaner and more sustainable mobility solutions. We are very happy to launch the e2oPlus in one of India’s most modern and upcoming IT hub. We believe that the people of Gurugram will appreciate the EV technology and its contribution towards a greener environment.”