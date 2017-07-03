Home Crashes McLaren 570S Vs A House – No, We’re Not In Weekend Spirits
Before you question, let us clarify that we’re no longer in the weekend spirits and we started our day with a heavy dose of coffee. Let’s talk about this unfortunate McLaren 570S then.

July 3, 2017-McLaren-570S-24-600x514.jpg

The McLaren 570S can break a few records, even shatter egos but it definitely does not stand a chance against house — almost no car does — and that’s exactly what happened on a Sunday, July 2 morning in Wiltshire, a county in South West England. A £143,000 (INR 1.20 crore) McLaren 570S supercar was destroyed after the driver crashed the vehicle into a house. The supercar was reduced to ashes after it caught fire due to the crash. The driver and the passenger, who managed to get out of the burning vehicle, miraculously escaped any serious injuries.

July 3, 2017-McLaren-570S-Vs-A-House-1-600x450.jpg

The details about the accident are scarce and it’s still not clear, whether the driver was testing the upper limit of the 3.8-litre V8 twin turbo engine powered 570S. The aftermath images reveal a heart-wrenching site of the supercar, burned to ashes with pieces of the Ventura Orange paint-job still visible in the wreck.

Click Here in case you want to read more about the McLaren 570S

July 3, 2017-McLaren-570S-30-600x418.jpg

Damien Bence of Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue told BBC, “Prior to hitting the building it snapped an electric pole in half, and forced the top half of the pole through the window of the house.”

July 3, 2017-McLaren-570S-Vs-A-House-3-600x450.jpg

Before burning to ashes due to the unfortunate crash on Sunday morning, this beautiful Ventura Orange was a beautiful £143,000 supercar that was propelled by a 3.8-litre V8 twin turbo engine tuned to deliver 570PS (562 bhp) at 7,400 rpm, and 600Nm (443 lb ft) of torque at 5,000-6,500 rpm. Unfortunately this particular 570S is going nowhere without a helping hand from a crane.

Images Courtesy: Trowbridge Fire Station

Here is the detailed image gallery:

