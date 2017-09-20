Mitsubishi e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT To Arrive At The 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

The bandwagon of electric vehicles and concepts continues to grow. Land Rover is working on the Range Rover Evoque which will soon get a new 1.5-litre engine along with some electric assistance. Every Jaguar Land Rover model will be electrified from 2020. Volvo has decided to electrify its entire range by 2019 while Honda has pledged to introduce electric variants of all new models from 2020.

Mitsubishi Motors too have announced that they will give an insight into the brand’s future direction with the world premiere of the Mitsubishi e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show. Incorporating the very latest technology from the manufacturer, the e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT signals the start of an exciting new era which will see long-term growth and sustainable development for the brand.

The e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT blends Mitsubishi Motors’ signature 4WD electric drivetrain know-how with advanced Artificial Intelligence technology under a low-slung, highly-aerodynamic SUV Coupé shape.

The details are scarce and except the only teaser image revealed by the manufacturer, we’ve got no further information about the upcoming concept. As aforementioned, Mitsubishi Motors will announce more details on its new flagship concept car at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show 2017, which takes place from October 27th-November 5th (press days 25th & 26th October) at Tokyo Big Sight Exhibition Center.

Stay tuned for more details.