VIDEO: Tesla rival Lucid Air hits 350 kph in its first high-speed stability test

An upcoming rival to the Tesla Model S, the super cool and ultra luxurious Lucid Air went out on its maiden high-speed stability test and managed to hit a staggering high speed of 350 kph at a bowl. The Electric car is propelled by battery technology which is capable of generating approximately 1,000 horsepower and is still able to provide up to 400 miles of range. Just like your new cellphone, it can be fast charged too!

Here’s more, the Lucid Air is fitted with an ultra-slim, self-adjusting lighting system that mimics insect eyes by utilizing thousands of micro-lenses. Free from space constraints of a conventional gasoline vehicle, the engineers at Lucid have managed to realize an interior length of a large luxury sedan in a midsize footprint. The packaging perfection allows the introduction of new levels of comfort, where the rear seats can be reclined for up to 55 degrees.

Wait there’s more. The Lucid Air has been fitted with a 29 speaker audio system with active noise cancellation and enhanced cabin isolation to create a uniquely tuned acoustic experience inside the vehicle.

To offer the best ride, a combination of air springs with active regenerative valve technology and a low center of gravity come together to make it a taut handler too.

And like the Tesla, the Lucid Air will be delivered autonomous-ready with a comprehensive sensor suite able to scale to complete autonomy through ongoing software upgrades.