SPIED: Kawasaki W800 spotted testing in India for the first time, launch likely to happen soon

Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Kawasaki launched the W800 in Indonesia in the month of August 2016. Following the launch, one unit of the model was spotted at a showroom in India hinting that the model could very well be here soon. Now, spy images taken in Mangalore reveal a unit of W800 with test registration plates suggesting that Kawasaki will launch the model in India soon.

The undisguised test-mule comes equipped with a circular headlamp, wire-spoked wheels, chrome fenders, a tear drop shaped fuel tank with a W logo and a ribbed seat. Suspension duties are taken care of by a telescopic unit up-front while a twin coil setup does duties at the rear. Similarly, the model features a disc brake setup ahead and a drum brake setup behind.

Propelling the W800 is a 773cc air cooled parallel twin motor. This motor produces 47 hp at 6500 rpm while the peak torque of 60 Nm comes at 2500 rpm. This engine sends power to the rear wheel via five speed transmission. Once launched in India, the model could be priced at approximately INR 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kawasaki W800 will make its way to the Indian shores via the CBU route and rival the likes of the Triumph Bonneville.

Spy image courtesy: MotorWorld India

Following is an image gallery of the Kawasaki W800 that was spied testing in India (Click to expand):