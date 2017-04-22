Rumor Mill: Honda XRE 300 to take on the RE Himalayan and upcoming entry-level adventure bikes in India

It isn’t a secret anymore that the Honda Africa Twin is headed our way and is slated for launch in the next couple months. However, rumor has it that the bike maker has plans to launch the Honda XRE 300 to take on the likes of the RE Himalayan and upcoming entry-level adventure motorcycles like the KTM Adventure 390 and the BMW G 310 GS. If the rumor turns out to be true, the Honda XRE 300 could go on sale as early as October 2017. It also mentions that the bike could be priced around the Rs 2 Lakh mark.

Currently on sale in Brazil and said to be a part of the 4 new products Honda has planned for India, the XRE 300 is powered by a four valve, DOHC, 291.6cc single-cylinder FI engine which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The motor will make the rear wheel shift quite some dirt as it builds 25.4 PS at 7500 clicks and 27 Nm of torque at 6000 rpm. Fuel tank capacity stands at 13.8-liters and the bike stands a good 259 mm above the ground.

Tipping the scales at 146 kg/ 153 (ABS), the Honda XRE 300 gets a 256 mm front and a 220 mm rear disc mounted on spoke wheels. The front tyre is a 90/90 wrapped around a 21″ wheel, whereas the rear is a 120/80 on an 18″ circle. The bike gets electronic instrumentation, a high mounted exhaust, long travel conventional forks up front, an aluminum box-type swingarm bolted to a monoshock and a beak like front fender that sits just beneath the headlight. It will remind you a lot of the Hero Impulse, which has long been discontinued and cried out loud for an upgrade in power. If this rumor carries some weight, motorcycling in India is sure going to be a lot of fun.

Source: Carblogindia