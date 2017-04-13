Skip links

Home News New Spy Images Shed Light On Hotter Ford Figo S And Figo Aspire S Variants
Ford-Figo-S-1-700x380

New Spy Images Shed Light On Hotter Ford Figo S And Figo Aspire S Variants

Ayan GhoshBy Ayan GhoshApril 13, 2017

Later this month, Ford India will launch performance oriented variants of the Figo and the Figo Aspire. Spied last weekÂ at a dealership, the new Ford Figo S has been spied again, whileÂ the new Ford Figo Aspire S getsÂ spied for the first time.

Ford-Figo-S-rear-three-quarters-600x379

Cosmetic upgrades on board the Figo S variant includes a blacked out mesh grille, a gloss black roof, gloss black ORVM caps, smoked headlamps, newly designed alloy wheels (blacked out) and new side sill strips announcing the S moniker. The Figo Aspire S just gets the sill strips and a different set of alloy wheels finished in hyper silver. But here’s the best part – the upgrades aren’t merely cosmetic.

Ford-Figo-S-rear-three-quarters-600x379 Ford-Figo-Aspire-S-1-600x363

In line with Ford India’s legacy of delivering enthusiast friendly cars, the Figo S and the Figo Aspire S variants will come with a sportier suspension setup. While it will be stiffer than the suspension on its regular counterpart, it isn’t clearÂ whether the sportier variants will sit lower than usual or not.

Ford-Figo-S-rear-three-quarters-600x379 Ford-Figo-Aspire-S-1-600x363 Ford-Figo-S-front-600x585

Firepower will come from the existing 1.5-litre diesel and 1.2-litre petrol engines, with their outputs remaining unchanged. While the 100 HP diesel variantÂ can smoke many a entry-level premium car from the traffic lights, the 88 HP petrol variant could do with a bit more punch, especially in S guise. Both engines will be paired to standard 5-speed manual transmissions.

Ford-Figo-S-rear-three-quarters-600x379 Ford-Figo-Aspire-S-1-600x363 Ford-Figo-S-front-600x585 Ford-Figo-S-side-600x255

Upon launch, the Ford Figo S will be pitted against the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS, while the Figo Aspire S will be India’s first performance oriented compact sedan.Â Expect the Figo S to be about INR 30,000-50,000 dearerÂ than the standard Figoâ€™s range-topping Titanium+ variant.

Images: Autos Arena

Featured
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews

Oral-B PRO 2000 Electric Toothbrush Review: Let’s Put a Smile on that Face

Lutron Electronics Present Wireless Lighting and Shade Control Solutions