New Spy Images Shed Light On Hotter Ford Figo S And Figo Aspire S Variants

Later this month, Ford India will launch performance oriented variants of the Figo and the Figo Aspire. Spied last weekÂ at a dealership, the new Ford Figo S has been spied again, whileÂ the new Ford Figo Aspire S getsÂ spied for the first time.

Cosmetic upgrades on board the Figo S variant includes a blacked out mesh grille, a gloss black roof, gloss black ORVM caps, smoked headlamps, newly designed alloy wheels (blacked out) and new side sill strips announcing the S moniker. The Figo Aspire S just gets the sill strips and a different set of alloy wheels finished in hyper silver. But here’s the best part – the upgrades aren’t merely cosmetic.

In line with Ford India’s legacy of delivering enthusiast friendly cars, the Figo S and the Figo Aspire S variants will come with a sportier suspension setup. While it will be stiffer than the suspension on its regular counterpart, it isn’t clearÂ whether the sportier variants will sit lower than usual or not.

Firepower will come from the existing 1.5-litre diesel and 1.2-litre petrol engines, with their outputs remaining unchanged. While the 100 HP diesel variantÂ can smoke many a entry-level premium car from the traffic lights, the 88 HP petrol variant could do with a bit more punch, especially in S guise. Both engines will be paired to standard 5-speed manual transmissions.

Upon launch, the Ford Figo S will be pitted against the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS, while the Figo Aspire S will be India’s first performance oriented compact sedan.Â Expect the Figo S to be about INR 30,000-50,000 dearerÂ than the standard Figoâ€™s range-topping Titanium+ variant.

Images: Autos Arena