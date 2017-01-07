New McLaren 720S Renders Accurately Predict 650S Replacement

Earlier this week, McLaren proudly showed off the hi-tech skeleton (Monocage II) of their upcoming, next-generation Super Series model, the 720S. Now, a trio of renders by Mark Antar on McLaren Life accurately predicts the appearance of the 650S successor, code-named the P14.

I say accurately because these renders are based on spy shots of the P14 from September last year that had revealed all. McLaren Automotive will launch the second generation of its Super Series at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show in March 2017.

The second-generation Super Series is also the first replacement of a product family by the Woking based, British manufacturer of luxury sports and supercars.

While it’ll be created around the ultra-lightweight, carbon fibre rich Monocage II central structure, power could come from a new,4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine rumored to produce upwards of 700 HP.

The new 720S (P14) will also boast the segment’s lightest dry weight of just 1,283kg – lower than the closest competitor and 18kg lighter than a McLaren 650S with comparable specification.