New Honda Amaze Campaign Aimed To Engage New Age Buyers

Honda Cars India, in partnership with 93.5 Red FM has started a new campaign ‘Honda Amaze… Isme Feeeel Hai’. The pan-India campaign conducted across 36 cities is aimed to engage with customers in all important markets across India.

The campaign provides a unique platform for customers to share their stories of the Honda Amaze on Red FM 93.5 with their RJs. Customers can share their unique reason / experience of buying Honda Amaze be it space, comfort, performance or simply their love for the Amaze. Selected Monthly Grand Prize winners will be given an opportunity to be on air with the Star RJ on 93.5 Red FM. Other winners will win movie vouchers and amazing weekend deals on Amaze purchase, on every test drive experience shared.

The New Honda Amaze comes equipped with the Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), and is the first petrol car in its class to offer advanced CVT technology. Honda Amaze is one of the strategic models for the Indian market from Honda Cars India The Amaze has further consolidated Honda’s position in the Indian car market with the aim to be the most trusted and customer-oriented car manufacturer in India. The product has won several awards including the prestigious ‘Car of the year’ awards and ‘Compact-sedan of the year’ awards by the media.