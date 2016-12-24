New 2017 KTM 390 Duke Test Mule Spotted Again : Will India Spec Model Get All the New Features?

When KTM unveiled its 2016 RC390, we were excited to see the slipper clutch, a larger front disc brake (320mm), Ride-by-wire technology and switchable ABS on the feature list. Sadly though, all those features never made it to the Indian market. So when KTM revealed its 2017 390 Duke, there were a few speculations about whether or not all the new features would make it to the India spec model.

We have seen various test mules in the past which revealed all the latest hardware on the upcoming 390 Duke so it would be safe to assume that we’d get all the features. Confirming the fact was the test mule of the upcoming motorcycle which was recently snapped during test runs in India. The test mule, equipped with the customary saree guard for the Indian market, donned the new LCD instrument cluster, LED headlight, adjustable levers (clutch and brake) and the new aluminium exhaust.

Surprisingly, the test motorcycle used Michelin tyres but that’s probably because those tyres are more cost effective and have a longer thread life and the production spec model will continue to use the premium rubber from Metzeler.

The motorcycle, which made debut at the 2016 EICMA motorcycle show, revealed the new bodywork with beak-like tank extensions and a slammed, predatory stance. The motorcycle, as aforementioned, will use a new split LED headlight with LED daytime running lights, a full-colour TFT digital instrument cluster a new bolt-on sub frame and a 13.4-litre steel fuel tank.

Mechanically, the 373.2cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel injected engine is now Euro 4 complaint, but still makes 44bhp. However, putting the power to the ground is now claimed to be smoother and more controllable than before thanks to the new ride-by-wire throttle. ABS comes as a standard feature while the brake and clutch levers are now span-adjustable. The TFT digital instrument cluster also features an optional MY RIDE multimedia interface that includes a hands-free kit and an audio player.

The motorcycle, as reported earlier, is expected to be launched in India by February 2017 with prices likely to hover between INR 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

