Maserati Celebrates Milestone Delivery Of Its 100,000th Car

At Auto Shanghai 2017, Maserati presented its 100,000th car, a 2017 Quattroporte GranSport manufactured at the Avv. Giovanni Agnelli Plant in Italy, to a Chinese owner. Featuring a solid-white exterior and a shade of tan inside, this Quattroporte GranSport is fitted with 21″ Titano rims and features red brake calipers.

Reid Bigland, Head of Maserati, officially unveiled car No. 100,000 at the press conference and announced its owner, a successful and impressive young lady. “China is Maserati’s largest market for Quattroporte in the world,” said Mr. Bigland. “Our remarkable performance in China last year was a major contributor to our record-breaking global sales. China’s elites are increasingly enamoured by the Italian brand of luxury, exquisite craftsmanship and passion for driving that are poured into every Maserati.”

Maserati’s latest lineup for India includes: Quattroporte, Maserati’s flagship sedan; the always-breath-taking Ghibli – a sporty sedan, the evergreen GranTurismo/GranCabrio – a sports performer and soon to be launched in India, Levante, the brand’s first-ever SUV.