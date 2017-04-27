Skip links

Home News Maserati Celebrates Milestone Delivery Of Its 100,000th Car
Maserati-at-Shanghai-Auto-Show-2017-Levante-700x380

Maserati Celebrates Milestone Delivery Of Its 100,000th Car

Ayan GhoshBy Ayan GhoshApril 27, 2017

At Auto Shanghai 2017, Maserati presented its 100,000th car, a 2017 Quattroporte GranSport manufactured at the Avv. Giovanni Agnelli Plant in Italy, to a Chinese owner. Featuring a solid-white exterior and a shade of tan inside, this Quattroporte GranSport is fitted with 21″ Titano rims and features red brake calipers.

Maserati-at-Shanghai-Auto-Show-2017-Quattroporte-GranSport-no.100.000...-600x400

Reid Bigland, Head of Maserati, officially unveiled car No. 100,000 at the press conference and announced its owner, a successful and impressive young lady. “China is Maserati’s largest market for Quattroporte in the world,” said Mr. Bigland. “Our remarkable performance in China last year was a major contributor to our record-breaking global sales. China’s elites are increasingly enamoured by the Italian brand of luxury, exquisite craftsmanship and passion for driving that are poured into every Maserati.”

Maserati-at-Shanghai-Auto-Show-2017-Quattroporte-GranSport-no.100.000...-600x400 Maserati-at-Shanghai-Auto-Show-2017-Reid-Bigland-CEO-Maserati-600x324

Maserati’s latest lineup for India includes: Quattroporte, Maserati’s flagship sedan; the always-breath-taking Ghibli – a sporty sedan, the evergreen GranTurismo/GranCabrio – a sports performer and soon to be launched in India, Levante, the brand’s first-ever SUV.

Featured
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews

LISTS : Five Must Watch Films For The Bravehearted