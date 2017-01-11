Maruti Suzuki Ignis Brochure Revealed; Models Reach Local Dealerships Ahead of January 13 Launch

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the Ignis this week. Now, ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place on January 13, a few units of the Ignis have made their way to local dealerships. The brochure for the upcoming compact crossover has also been revealed on the website of Nexa, the ‘premium’ dealership chain of the company through which the Ignis would be sold.

Spy images reveal three units of the Ignis (two in the Zeta trim and one in the Delta trim). Two units in the Zeta trim of the Ignis, as seen in the brochure, come with a dual tone body colour (Uptown Red with Midnight Black and Tinsel Blue with Pearl Arctic White) and gloss black alloy wheels. The Delta trim of the Ignis, on the other hand, receives a monotone paint-job, halogen headlamps and steel rims with wheel covers.

The Ignis will be available with a 1.2-lite VVT petrol engine and a 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine. The petrol motor is capable of producing 81 bhp with 113 Nm of torque while the diesel motor is tuned to produce 91 bhp and 190 Nm of torque. Transmission duties will include a five speed manual transmission as standard while a five speed AMT will be offered as an option.

The interiors of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Ignis (Delta trim)

A few notable features of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Ignis include projector headlamps with U-shaped LED DRLs, gloss black 15 inch alloy wheels, puddle lamps, electronically foldable ORVMs, dual tone dashboard, height adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, steering mounted controls and a free standing touchscreen infotainment system.

Safety has been given priority on the Ignis and hence features such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX mounts, seat belts pre-tensioners with force limiters are available as standard across the trim range. Stay tuned as we get you the details and prices of the Ignis live from the launch on January 13 in Delhi. Meanwhile, you can have a look at the official brochure for the Maruti Suzuki Ignis here:

Following is an image gallery of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Ignis spotted at a local dealership (click to expand):